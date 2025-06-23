World Equity Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
