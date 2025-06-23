World Equity Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its stake in BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Innovators ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Price Performance
BKIV opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.72. BNY Mellon Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $38.55.
About BNY Mellon Innovators ETF
