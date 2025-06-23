World Equity Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

