World Equity Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $969.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $964.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

