World Equity Group Inc. Sells 2,294 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

