World Equity Group Inc. Sells 3,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

