World Equity Group Inc. Sells 6,941 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 11.6%

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

