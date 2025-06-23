World Equity Group Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after buying an additional 1,039,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after buying an additional 895,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $373.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

