World Equity Group Inc. Trims Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.50.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $189.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.85. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

