World Equity Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

