10,010 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0%

BXMT stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -408.70%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

