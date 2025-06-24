1,005 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

