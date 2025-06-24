11,328 Shares in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.