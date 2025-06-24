1,139 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,496,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,622,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.11. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

