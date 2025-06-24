12,520 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 50,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 7,053.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Informatica stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,415,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,399,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,809.85. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $227,073.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,624.16. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

