12,631 Shares in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.62. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

