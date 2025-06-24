1,320 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after buying an additional 472,245 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,631 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of FCN opened at $161.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $174.81. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

