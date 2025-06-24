1,402 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $185.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

