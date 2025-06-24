16,268 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.7%
NYSE:EMD opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.