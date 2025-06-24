16,268 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 11.66%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

