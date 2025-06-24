1,904 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 214,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $716.57 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $676.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

