221,529 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 221,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,777,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NU by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,598 shares during the period. Ribbit Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,378,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,557,000 after buying an additional 1,417,910 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE:NU opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

