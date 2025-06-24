2,707 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5%

American Electric Power stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

