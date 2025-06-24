2,928 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.81 and a 200 day moving average of $317.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $255.19 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.