3,383 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,011,432 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $535.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.99. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.87, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

