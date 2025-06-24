3,420 Shares in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after acquiring an additional 831,611 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Docusign Price Performance

Docusign stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,052 shares of company stock worth $4,101,776. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

