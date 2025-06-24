5,082 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial stock opened at $374.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.42 and a 200-day moving average of $345.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

