5,241 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE IQV opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

