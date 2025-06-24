532 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 532 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $647.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $584.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.