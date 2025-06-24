5,350 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.08% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 238,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

