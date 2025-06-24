5,850 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,085,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

