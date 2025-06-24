6,800 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Celsius by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Celsius by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.