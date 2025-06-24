6,810 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $2,358,215.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,173,306.12. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $1,022,338.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,568.12. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,034 shares of company stock valued at $36,486,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 34.5%

HIMS stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

