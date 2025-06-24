8,284 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of RODM stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

