86,690 Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $165,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.50. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

