abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.25 and traded as high as $98.70. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $98.19, with a volume of 258,901 shares changing hands.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

