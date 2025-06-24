Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,601.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

