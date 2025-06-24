Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000.

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

