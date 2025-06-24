Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $264.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.