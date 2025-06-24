Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 4,960 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

