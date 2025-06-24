Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 55 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $5,574,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,333.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4,943.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.