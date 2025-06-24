Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.26. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.