Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.6%

OXY opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

