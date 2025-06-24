Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 15,750 RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%
RMI stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
