Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 2,072 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 32,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

