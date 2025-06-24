Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 46,800 Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $4,288,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 255,120 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,827,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 201,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares during the period.

Get Mfs Muni Inc Tr alerts:

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Price Performance

Shares of MFM opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Cuts Dividend

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Muni Inc Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.