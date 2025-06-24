Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 50,065 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Priority Technology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Priority Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.23 million, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Priority Technology had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, Director Marietta Davis sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $68,106.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,136 shares in the company, valued at $542,481.92. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,951. This represents a 29.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.