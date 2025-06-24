Advisor Resource Council Invests $201,000 in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $282.77 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.66 and a 200 day moving average of $266.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

