Advisor Resource Council Invests $210,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.