Advisor Resource Council Invests $226,000 in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after acquiring an additional 791,392 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,440,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

ARM stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

