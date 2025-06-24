Advisor Resource Council Invests $245,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.4% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
NYSE MYD opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.74.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
